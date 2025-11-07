Jacqueline Cavalcanti | Bantamweight’s Dedicated Dark Horse

“(Most people) come to Las Vegas for vacation, parties, but I come for living and I have my wife,” added Cavalcanti, who relocated to the city two years ago, roughly the same time she touched down in the UFC and began working her way up the divisional ladder. “My friends here are the same — they’re fighters — so we don’t have too many distractions.”

Her willingness to leave behind her life in Portugal in favor of moving to a place that gives her the best possible opportunity to make the most of her talents and chase her championship dreams tells you all you need to know about the promising 28-year-old.

The Very Best Of UFC In NYC

Cavalcanti is unbeaten through her first four UFC appearances and carries a seven-fight winning streak into this weekend’s showdown with Bueno Silva. Already stationed at No. 11 in the bantamweight rankings — one spot behind her opponent — the rising star has been eyeing this opportunity or one like it since beating Julia Avila in February to advance to 9-1 overall.

“Before I posted Irene Aldana, I posted Mayra Bueno Silva and Karol Rosa,” recalled Cavalcanti when asked about a mid-year post on Instagram where she respectfully called out the former title challenger Aldana. “I think Karol Rosa had a fight one week after I posted, and Mayra Bueno Silva told them, ‘No!’ — she didn’t want to fight me.