Jacobe Smith Is Ready For More

Fighters are always their own harshest critics, which makes it interesting to get them to offer an analysis of their efforts whenever the opportunity presents itself. So, when Jacobe Smith sat down on Wednesday afternoon, just a couple days ahead of his 2026 debut against fellow unbeaten welterweight Josiah Harrell, it felt like a terrific chance to see what the former Oklahoma State University wrestling standout thought of his first year competing inside the Octagon.
“I definitely could have done better, made better decisions, but no matter how tough it is, we always find a way to win,” began Smith, who went 2-0 with stoppage wins over Preston Parsons and Nike Price to advance to 11-0 and establish himself as one of the top emerging names in the 170-pound weight class. “Loyal and true Cowboys installed that in me and I’m forever grateful to them. The mentality is only getting better and better as I develop into soon there being no more prospect talk and I’m solidified into one of those contenders. I’m ready to move in that direction.
“The high point, obviously my debut knockout,” he said of his 73-second starching of Parsons in the opening event of the year in January. “After I got the knockout, I was like, ‘This is it? This is what it feels like? Gimme somebody else tonight!’
“What I could have done better? I was in the midst of changing gyms from AKA to Fortis, now we’re in our own gym down in Forney, so it was a lot of chaos going on. I could have surrounded myself with better people in those moments instead of turning a blind eye and just working hard.
“All that stuff behind the scenes makes a big deal in your camps and I recognize that this camp more than ever, and I stay grateful on that too.”
Now set up in Kaufman County about 30 minutes east of Dallas, Smith admitted he’s feeling the best he has at any point in his career, crediting his team and growing into a legitimate welterweight for making the week feel so smooth.
There is also probably a little general euphoria at play too as Saturday will mark the first time that the 30-year-old has competed since June 2025, not for a lack of trying.
“I was trying to get scheduled as soon as I could, but we’ve got problems finding opponents to the direction I’m trying to work, which is Top 15,” Smith said of the extended layoff which was originally scheduled to end with a bout against fellow Dana White’s Contender Series grad and UFC sophomore SeokHyeon Ko, before the intriguing South Korean was forced to withdraw. “That risk-reward isn’t very smart for them right now, so I feel like another statement win here will get me that much closer to them having to answer that scratch. I’m saying they better be ready because this evolution I’m bringing out is a crazy man, and he’s coming to take it all.
“I understand the ins and the outs, the ups and the downs of the whole game, but there comes a time where you get to that point and excuses start to become dodging missiles and there is only so long I can hold my tongue,” continued Smith, clearly champing at the bit to get a chance to face the more established set. “It’s getting to that point where not only my work is backing me up, but I got my mouth, I got credentials — go check the rap sheet.
“What’s your excuse? Sign the contract. Get a contract made up, so let’s go. Excitement is there. Skill is there. Record is there. What else do you want to be there in order to accept those fights with those Top 5 — Ian Garry, Carlos Prates.”
He smiled.
“Anybody in the Top 15. I’m trying to be ranked. I’m trying to change my life, get to the next tier.”
Since no one with a number next to their name would oblige and Ko was felled by an injury, Smith is content to use this weekend’s pairing with Harrell as another opportunity to show he’s ready for a significant step up in competition.
Although the two men sport identical records and each have strong finishing rates, the former Big 12 wrestling champ and All-American wants to show that they’re on two different levels.
“We’re making statements and we’re trying to move up that ladder,” Smith said. “I’m to that point where it’s not too much more I need to sharpen up or get to a certain level in order to be prepared to start pushing or making a push, so it’s just time. When are they gonna release the beast?
Don’t miss UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez, live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 21, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card live on Paramount+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.