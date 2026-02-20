Jacobe Smith Is Ready For More

“I was trying to get scheduled as soon as I could, but we’ve got problems finding opponents to the direction I’m trying to work, which is Top 15,” Smith said of the extended layoff which was originally scheduled to end with a bout against fellow Dana White’s Contender Series grad and UFC sophomore SeokHyeon Ko, before the intriguing South Korean was forced to withdraw. “That risk-reward isn’t very smart for them right now, so I feel like another statement win here will get me that much closer to them having to answer that scratch. I’m saying they better be ready because this evolution I’m bringing out is a crazy man, and he’s coming to take it all.

Hear Smith On The Latest UFC Unfiltered

“I understand the ins and the outs, the ups and the downs of the whole game, but there comes a time where you get to that point and excuses start to become dodging missiles and there is only so long I can hold my tongue,” continued Smith, clearly champing at the bit to get a chance to face the more established set. “It’s getting to that point where not only my work is backing me up, but I got my mouth, I got credentials — go check the rap sheet.

“What’s your excuse? Sign the contract. Get a contract made up, so let’s go. Excitement is there. Skill is there. Record is there. What else do you want to be there in order to accept those fights with those Top 5 — Ian Garry, Carlos Prates.”

He smiled.