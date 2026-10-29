Jacobe Smith Feels Himself Reaching The Next Level

Even though he is getting more comfortable on his feet, he is quick to say he believes he has the best wrestling at 170 pounds and knows it’s a tool he can use to change the tide of the fight. Mixing the martial arts is always the trait that distinguishes the good ones from the greats, especially as they navigate the vast array of tests in the Octagon.

On October 31, Smith wants to deliver his best work to date, and doing that against Brown should set Smith up for the plethora of marquee tests awaiting him in the rankings.

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“I know I could get much better,” he said. “There's some spots where I know I wanted to polish a little bit more, but I'm content with where I'm at this moment because I've developed very well in my striking, and even in my wrestling.”

Another quick finish would certainly launch Smith into a big opportunity and perhaps even a headlining slot of his own. The last man to finish Brown, Gabriel Bonfim, went on to compete and defeat former champion Belal Muhammad in his first main event and is set for his second on November 7 against Sean Brady.