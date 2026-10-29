Jacobe Smith Feels Himself Reaching The Next Level

Through four trips to the Octagon, Jacobe Smith is living up to expectations. The former Oklahoma State wrestler is 4-0 with four finishes, three of which came in the opening round. For some, that would put them on the fast track toward stardom, which can take some adjusting, but for the 30-year-old, it’s just another step on his athletic journey that has always included a lot of hype.
“I'm becoming another evolution of myself that's for the greater,” Smith told UFC.com. “I'm noticing it, the company is noticing it, family and friends are noticing it. It’s just: a happy ‘Cobe’ is great for everybody in the world.”
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Everybody, that is, except other welterweights. Smith has made relatively easy work of his opponents so far, but he gets his most difficult test at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan when he takes on veteran Randy Brown in the co-main event. Brown, 36, has been a fixture in the division for the last decade, going 14-8 with seven finishes.
It’s a perfect litmus test for Smith. Brown’s combination of unique length, crafty striking, and tricky defensive grappling should ask all the questions that linger around Smith as a legitimate future contender, and Smith feels like it’s coming at the perfect time in his personal and professional life.
“I've hit a threshold where I'm getting into that next level,” Smith said. “I'm developing as a fighter technically, becoming more financially stable to where I can take care of my family. That's always great… So, I'm getting to where life is just becoming more calm for me.”
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He isn’t getting out over his skis despite his early success and unblemished record, either.
Even though he is getting more comfortable on his feet, he is quick to say he believes he has the best wrestling at 170 pounds and knows it’s a tool he can use to change the tide of the fight. Mixing the martial arts is always the trait that distinguishes the good ones from the greats, especially as they navigate the vast array of tests in the Octagon.
On October 31, Smith wants to deliver his best work to date, and doing that against Brown should set Smith up for the plethora of marquee tests awaiting him in the rankings.
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“I know I could get much better,” he said. “There's some spots where I know I wanted to polish a little bit more, but I'm content with where I'm at this moment because I've developed very well in my striking, and even in my wrestling.”
Another quick finish would certainly launch Smith into a big opportunity and perhaps even a headlining slot of his own. The last man to finish Brown, Gabriel Bonfim, went on to compete and defeat former champion Belal Muhammad in his first main event and is set for his second on November 7 against Sean Brady.
But Smith isn’t getting ahead of himself. He knows there’s enough to worry about on Halloween night, and there is no way he is going to let anything get in the way of him putting his best foot forward.
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“Every match is about getting better with me,” he said. “There's always something that I'm working on. It's nothing specific, but just staying dominant. Whatever I got to do to get that win and keep this fight running.
“I'll be damned if I'll let somebody take something from me. It's not happening anytime soon.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+ in the United States.