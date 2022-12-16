Jacobe Smith Is A Cowboy For Life | UFC Fight Pass

It’s hard to pay the school back for everything they gave him and continue to give him. Even after leaving it all on the mat night in and night out, Smith still feels indebted to the school and plans to continue riding for the Cowboys any way possible.

Years after his final walk off the mat, Smith still calls for watch parties every dual. He never has to twist Crutchmer and Piccininni’s arms to join him, either. It’s possible he’s as invested now as he was when he was donning the singlet himself.

Oklahoma State coach John Smith’s wisdom stems far from perfect double leg timing or takedown defense. While Jacobe Smith is one of the few fighters with wisdom from arguably the greatest wrestler of all-time, one of the biggest impacts Smith had on him has nothing to do with laying hands on another person.

Smith has never, and will never, fear entering the cage mentally unprepared. In championship rounds when both fighters are shot physically, hurting and counting down the seconds, be prepared for him to be able to stay composed and dig deeper.

“As athletic as I am, coming into a fight I don’t really have to use my athleticism too much because all of the skill I was taught from Coach Smith,” Smith explained. “I can be calm and relaxed and precise because of Coach Smith. Under big pressure I can keep myself calm and stay sharp in any condition. I’ll forever be grateful for that. The way he conditioned it into us, it’s like installed in me.”

Smith feels he’s in the last stop he’ll make before graduating to the UFC, and with the grit of OSU in his blood and the wisdom of Coach Smith in his brain, it’s hard to bet against it.

