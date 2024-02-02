Jacob Sartorio Staying Level-Headed Ahead SoCon Crown

“We’re not exactly in the biggest conference, but our rivalry is pretty heated and intense,” said App State heavyweight Jacob Sartorio. “I like it because it gives us a chance, especially since it’s on UFC FIGHT PASS, to show the rest of the country and the casual watchers that we can wrestle, and you can’t overlook us because we’ve got some guys that can scrap, too.”

In addition to added promotion from FIGHT PASS and CFFC, another source of increased exposure to the dual could be in relation to Sartorio’s opponent, Taye Ghadiali. On top of being named a 2024 UFC FIGHT PASS Fighter to watch, Ghadiali touts a 22-3 record on the season, and will be ranked #10 in the nation at heavyweight heading into the Dual.

Although he’s aware of his opponent’s credentials, Sartorio is feeling no added pressure.

“I don’t really look into all that kind of stuff. I think it just causes me to overthink things.” Sartorio said. “I like to take every competition one at a time and get my mind right and get ready to go out and compete my hardest.”