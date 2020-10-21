Jacob Malkoun’s Moment has Arrived

High praise indeed. And what’s really impressive is that Malkoun has only been serious about mixed martial arts for a handful of years.

“When I was 17, I was fat and lazy,” he laughs. “My dad got me involved in MMA to lose a bit of weight. I wasn’t too serious at the beginning, though I liked sparring. It was only when I turned 20 that I decided to start pushing harder. At grappling, boxing – all of it.”

Malkoun’s sporting hero growing up was a bit unusual for somebody of his generation. But the more you hear him talk, the more it makes sense.

“Smokin’ Joe Frazier was my idol,” he says. “I just liked that old-school mindset. He was tough. He didn’t care. He fought anyone. He just kept coming and nobody could break him.”

Malkoun hasn’t looked back since he began taking the sport seriously, and when he’s not training, he’s coaching others at the gym – which he believes has only helped his development.

“My brain is just taking it all in. For at least four years, I’ve been on the mats all day. I think that’s why my level has increased so fast.”

Not that it hurts having one of the top middleweights in the world to spar with…

“Yep, it’s great training with Rob,” says the Aussie prospect. “It lets me know the level where I need to be at. We’ve been training together pretty closely for about five years. He’s a measuring stick to see where I am.”