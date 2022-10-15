Jacob Malkoun Is Learning On The Job

At the same time, the Sydney native was starting his own competitive career, fighting on the regional scene. These two paths worked in tandem, keeping Malkoun in the gym training or learning, but always developing into the UFC-caliber athlete he is now.

“It’s just something I fell into [when] I was a bit younger and it helped me with my career, working in the gym and keep training full-time,” Malkoun said.

“I love being on the mats, I love training. I got an opportunity from my coach Alex Prates to coach at Gracie Smeaton Grange and I started helping out in the classes and it just grew from there and I started to love the art of coaching and learning from different people, meeting different people.”

Being on the mat, teaching aspiring martial artists his own techniques has since improved Malkoun’s own understanding of the sport and keeps his brain constantly working when he’s not in fight camp.

And that’s what he attributes to his success so far in his career. Before he began teaching, mixed martial arts was closer to a hobby than a profession, but with more hours gone by in the gym, the more improvement Malkoun saw in his own skill set.