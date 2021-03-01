Jacob Malkoun Learned To Let Go

“Winning and losing is not everything,” he told UFC.com “Maybe the next couple of days, it’s going to affect your life, but after three, four days, everything is the same. It doesn’t really matter.”

Malkoun said the experience “probably did mature” him, but he couldn’t say for sure. Naturally, whether those lessons resonated gets fire-tested on April 17 as he makes his second walk to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum. The exam is apt, seeing as his opponent, Abdul Razak Alhassan, has a penchant for first-round knockouts. Although Alhassan is coming off two losses, each of his 10 professional wins have come via first-round knockout.

In Malkoun’s mind, however, he’s less focused on who he is fighting and more tuned-in to how he wants to approach the bout.