Jacob Malkoun Is A Quiet Achiever

Asked about it afterwards, he vaguely recalled telling Dobson, “I’m stronger than you thought.” Indeed, Malkoun was strong enough to achieve a unanimous decision against the American, moving to 2-1 in the UFC and 6-1 overall.

The Sydneysider later explained, “I don’t really know what I was saying in there, to be honest. But I was always a very strong kid growing up. And with all of the training I do now, I’ve been getting stronger.”

And it’s not the type of specialized strength that comes from just lifting weights and drinking protein shakes.

“It’s mostly from grappling,” explains Malkoun. “Sure, I do a lot of running and other stuff, but the strength is from lots of rounds of hard grappling.”

Malkoun’s second fight in the UFC – against Ghanaian Abdul Razak Alhassan – also demonstrated this strength, when he dominated over three gruelling rounds. It’s a feat he’ll be hoping to repeat against U.S. fighter Brendan Allen at UFC 275 in Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“It’s been a good camp so far,” reports the Aussie, who both trains and teaches BJJ at former UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker’s gym, Gracie Jiu Jitsu Smeaton Grange. “I’m leaving no stone unturned and getting in some really good rounds. It’s great having Rob around – he’s still at the top of the sport and having him there gives you more belief that you are doing all the right things.”