Jacob Malkoun Found His Confidence

Jacob “Mamba” Malkoun, who fights AJ Dobson at UFC 271: Adesanya v Whittaker on Saturday, had his confidence tested by his UFC debut.

The Sydney, Australia native lost to Phil Hawes in October 2020 by knockout, only 18 seconds into the first round.

Malkoun admits the loss played on his mind at first, but says he put those thoughts to bed through hard work.

“It wasn’t the easiest thing to do, the way it happened,” said Malkoun of returning to the Octagon after his debut. “I just had to come back, I went straight back into training, (I kept) working hard, kept training and it all started to come together.”

After his tough debut, Malkoun was given the opposite of a “tune up” fight next. Malkoun was matched against Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC on ESPN 30 in April 2021. Alhassan had five knockout wins in the UFC at the time, and on paper was very capable of handing Malkoun another knockout loss.