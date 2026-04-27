Jacob Malkoun Expects To Shine Against GM3

If you follow Jacob "Mamba" Malkoun on Instagram (@jacobmalkoun), you might have wondered what the hashtag #chinesefarmer is all about.
It's a parable that his boxing coach shared with him, as Malkoun tried to make sense of a close decision loss to Brendan Allen in June 2022.
It is the story, Malkoun explains, of a farmer who loses and regains a horse, and whose son breaks his leg but avoids a war. Through it all, the farmer does not label any turn of events as good or bad.
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"You don't know what situation is going to be good for you in the end," said Malkoun, who fights Gerald “GM3” Meerschaert this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates. "But sometimes I hate the Chinese farmer, sometimes I want to punch him in the face (laughs)."
While being off for almost two years with a back injury was difficult for Australia's Malkoun, the 'good' may be that it's given him a newfound appreciation for his spot in the UFC.
“It’s less about I have to fight, and more like I have an opportunity to fight,” said Malkoun ahead of his fight at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. “I’m in a rare spot that many people don’t get to, I’ve gotta take the opportunity with both hands, work hard like I always do, and try and change my life.”
Working hard has never been an issue for the 30-year-old Malkoun, whose cardio and pace are among his biggest weapons. But the time off between March 2024 and his successful return in February 2026 against Torrez Finney, taught him that opportunities to fight are fleeting. So, when he dealt with some nagging injuries and adversity in the Finney camp, he refused to let that impact his performance.
“I came to the UFC 4-0, and got knocked out real early. I feel like the first couple of years of my career, I couldn’t show what I actually had. I’m getting to a point now, especially with the time off, I feel like I go in there and I know I’m going to shine under those lights,” said Malkoun (9-3-0). “Doesn’t matter what happens in training, once you put me in that (Octagon) under the bright lights, I’m going to perform.”
Malkoun looked in complete control as he battered Torrez Finney on the feet en route to a unanimous decision in Sydney. While Malkoun came close to a TKO finish, he couldn’t quite get there. Malkoun attributes that to ring rust and his opponent’s durability.
“I went for it, but I think when I had him hurt, I didn’t have that poise and calmness about myself to pick the right shots,” said Malkoun. “You’ve gotta be a bit more calm, especially with a guy like that. I didn’t expect him to be that tough and resilient. I thought once it went into the second and third, he’d quit, from watching his other fights and seeing how he grappled. But he was tough as, maybe training with DC (Daniel Cormier) changed the way he fought.”
After the win, Malkoun called out an opponent in the top 10. Both Malkoun and "GM3" are unranked, but there’s no bitterness about Saturday's matchup as "Mamba" gives a clear-eyed assessment of his place in the middleweight division.
“With the time off, to be honest, I didn’t really deserve someone in the top 10. I was just hoping they’d give me someone so I could jump the rankings,” said Malkoun. “But I think a big win against Gerald Meerschaert gives me an opportunity to get someone maybe in the rankings. I’ve been in the UFC a long time, so I think it’s time when I get this big win with a great performance, the UFC has to give me an opportunity to get to the top.”
Gerald Meerschaert (37-21-0) is a veteran who would be happy to play spoiler to Malkoun’s plans. A professional fighter since 2007, 38-year-old "GM3" has the most submission wins in middleweight history. Meerschaert will enter Saturday’s fight on a four-fight losing skid. Malkoun does not buy into the latter statistic, and it’s clear he has a real respect for his opponent.
“People say he’s coming off losses, but one thing about him, (if) you give him a little window to win, he’s gonna take it.”
As usual, Malkoun has prepared for this fight at Gracie Smeaton Grange in South West Sydney, in a team that includes former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. You’ll find instructor Malkoun there every weeknight from 4pm to 8pm, a routine “Mamba” now feels enhances rather than detracts from his preparation.
“I’m always on the mats, I used to think it took away from focusing on my fighting and training, but I’ve come to a point where I think it helps a lot,” said Malkoun. “I was never doing stupid things, but (it helps) me stay focused on martial arts and making yourself better and being a better person."
Malkoun is hoping to continue his comeback with a finish in front of his countrymen on Saturday. But while "Mamba" is hoping for a big win and a ranked opponent thereafter, he's not overlooking his wily opponent.
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"If you give this guy a small opportunity, a small window to win, he can take it," said Malkoun. "So I've gotta shut him out everywhere, so hopefully it's a finish, but if it's not a finish all I know is I win."
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on May 2, 2026. The event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.