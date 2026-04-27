Jacob Malkoun Expects To Shine Against GM3

While being off for almost two years with a back injury was difficult for Australia's Malkoun, the 'good' may be that it's given him a newfound appreciation for his spot in the UFC.

“It’s less about I have to fight, and more like I have an opportunity to fight,” said Malkoun ahead of his fight at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. “I’m in a rare spot that many people don’t get to, I’ve gotta take the opportunity with both hands, work hard like I always do, and try and change my life.”

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Working hard has never been an issue for the 30-year-old Malkoun, whose cardio and pace are among his biggest weapons. But the time off between March 2024 and his successful return in February 2026 against Torrez Finney, taught him that opportunities to fight are fleeting. So, when he dealt with some nagging injuries and adversity in the Finney camp, he refused to let that impact his performance.

“I came to the UFC 4-0, and got knocked out real early. I feel like the first couple of years of my career, I couldn’t show what I actually had. I’m getting to a point now, especially with the time off, I feel like I go in there and I know I’m going to shine under those lights,” said Malkoun (9-3-0). “Doesn’t matter what happens in training, once you put me in that (Octagon) under the bright lights, I’m going to perform.”