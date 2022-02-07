Jacob Kilburn Aims To Put On A Star Performance At Showtime FC on February 11

The 26-year-old featherweight explains that it’s not always easy to put on the show he likes to, but people don’t pay to watch a fighter do just enough to win. If you’re fighting just to survive, don’t take a fight against Kilburn.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, how big you are, what style you are, how fast you are, I’m going to find you and I’m going to touch you,” Kilburn said. “The cage is only so big; you can’t run forever. Some guys are in there to get wins and do a sport and I’m there to fight and that’s what I’m going to do. When they lock the cage doors there’s no getting away from it. You’re going to have to fight me.”

As if a Jacob Kilburn fight wasn’t exciting enough on its own, he is happy to close the chapter on a fight that was supposed to have happened two years ago. Fighting with an 8-5 record already doesn’t sit well with him, but a fighter passing on fighting him two years ago thinking he’s an easy target now has Kilburn seeing red.