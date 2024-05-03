Jack Shore: The Welsh 'Tank' Is Ready To Roll Again

UFC Foundation
We've only seen a fraction of Jack Shore's potential so far in the UFC. But now, after coming through one of the most difficult periods in his career, the Welshman is ready to show the world just how far he can go.
Shore entered the UFC as a former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion, and immediately made an impression at 135 pounds. But, despite his encouraging early performances, it was becoming clear that bantamweight wasn't the right division for him.
After he fell to his first career defeat against Ricky Simon in July 2022, Shore made the decision to move up to 145 pounds, and gave the world a glimpse into the future with a second-round submission of Finnish grappler Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 286. It was a watershed moment for Shore, who finally felt like he could perform to his full potential.
"I can't emphasize enough the difference the change in weight class has made," he told UFC.com.
"I mean, I was like a zombie going into those fights at 135. I was cutting so much weight and spending pretty much the entire fight camp just worrying about making weight.
"And not just the effect on training, but the mental stress of it, as well. Fight weeks were so unenjoyable, whereas now I can turn up and take everything in. I look around the hotel and I see the other fighters and they look like me, they look like they're enjoying this, as well. I never had that. I just wanted to get to the weigh-ins, get it done and get it over with.
"I just feel so much better and I feel like, the way I'm performing in the gym, it makes me think 'Why didn't I make this move a good few years ago?'
"The stuff I'm doing in the gym, I just feel like I can fully carry it out in the fight night now. I don't feel weight drained. I'm gonna have a bit of weight to cut –I'm not walking in there on weight by any means – but it's just so much better and such a healthier way of doing it. And I feel like this is where I can reach my true potential, fighting in this weight class."
Fighting without the strain of losing the additional 10 pounds was a major boost for Shore, but that win over Amirkhani also brought some closure to the most turbulent period in his family life to date.
Shore's father and head coach, Richard, has been by his side throughout his career, but in the lead-up to UFC 286, his involvement was more sporadic as he underwent chemotherapy to treat cancer.
Shore's team kept their circle close and only revealed the news during his post-fight interview, where he spoke about his father's battle, which he subsequently won when Shore Sr. later confirmed that he was cancer free.
"No one knew until the night about my father being ill, about him going through his treatment," Shore recalled.
"We wanted to keep it under wraps, because we didn't want people to sort of look at it as an excuse and people think, 'Oh, he's not going to be focused.'
"So yeah, it was a stressful time. It was probably the toughest camp I've ever had. This camp, he's in the gym every single day, barking orders at me, whereas the last camp, there were periods of time where he wasn't there for a week, or two weeks, or there were days where he had to not show up last minute because he wasn't feeling well.
"Being that we're a close-knit team, I kind of had to take on a little bit of that coaching role at times, as well. But it was just massive for me, and I think the team. I think he lifted the entire team up to show that, ultimately, what he was going through was a lot harder than any fight camp, any weight cut, or any fights. So if he could do it, I think it spurred me on to get it done, and also my teammates, as well."
With his father and mentor back to full health, and with an impressive featherweight win on the ledger, the positive news continued with the arrival of baby Fraser Jack Shore last July. It gave Shore fresh perspective and extra motivation. Even a niggling hand injury that required surgery couldn't keep his spirits down as he patiently went through the process of rehabilitation before pulling on the gloves once again.
"He's my motivation every day. I can't wait to get home from the gym and see him," he grinned.
"But, at the same time, it's given me a purpose to be in the gym, obviously. The better I perform and the harder I train, then the more benefits he's going to going to get from it. So yeah, I love it."
With a smile on his face and his family, young and old, providing inspiration, Shore is ready to make a run at the UFC's featherweight Top 15. Standing in his way this weekend is the in-form Joanderson Brito, who will bring a dangerous skillset, and a packed arena of raucous fans, to take on the Welshman this weekend.
"I know what to expect. I know what I'm walking into," he admitted.
"But it's something I'm looking forward to, and I'm looking forward to taking that energy, good or bad, and thriving off it.
"It's part of the game. You have the home crowds, you have the away crowds sometimes. You can't have the home advantage every time. Brazil is particularly hostile, and I don't mean that in a bad way. They truly do get behind their own, very much like the Welsh fans. So I'm looking forward to being on the other end this time and just utilizing that (energy) and feeding off it."
As for the matchup itself, Shore said he needs to be mindful of the threat Brito poses, but also be ready to exploit the holes in the Brazilian's game. It's a matchup where the threat of a finish lies around every turn, for both men.
"He's going to be in my face, especially early on," he said.
"For the first five minutes he's going to be right there, so if he stands in front of you for too long, those takedowns and those counter shots are gonna be there. But vice versa, I don't want to be in front of him for the entire five minutes letting him tee off and swing and taking that risk of getting caught cold.
"I know what he brings to the table, I know how dangerous he is, but rest assured he knows the same with me. He knows if he doesn't mind his Ps and Qs early, it could equally be a fast night for him, as well.
Shore, who hopes to one day convince UFC CEO Dana White to bring a show over to his native Wales, is fresh, injury-free, and motivated to make a statement on enemy territory on Saturday night. But he knows it's not going to be an easy task.
"I don't expect to walk over him, as I don't expect he thinks he'll walk over me," he said.
"It's going to be a tough fight. But I feel like if I can go out there and execute what I've got planned, and especially just keep myself safe and make him work in the first round, round-and-a-half, I think I kind of drag him deep in the second or third (round) and get a submission finish."
