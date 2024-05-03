Jack Shore: The Welsh 'Tank' Is Ready To Roll Again

"We wanted to keep it under wraps, because we didn't want people to sort of look at it as an excuse and people think, 'Oh, he's not going to be focused.'

"So yeah, it was a stressful time. It was probably the toughest camp I've ever had. This camp, he's in the gym every single day, barking orders at me, whereas the last camp, there were periods of time where he wasn't there for a week, or two weeks, or there were days where he had to not show up last minute because he wasn't feeling well.

"Being that we're a close-knit team, I kind of had to take on a little bit of that coaching role at times, as well. But it was just massive for me, and I think the team. I think he lifted the entire team up to show that, ultimately, what he was going through was a lot harder than any fight camp, any weight cut, or any fights. So if he could do it, I think it spurred me on to get it done, and also my teammates, as well."

With his father and mentor back to full health, and with an impressive featherweight win on the ledger, the positive news continued with the arrival of baby Fraser Jack Shore last July. It gave Shore fresh perspective and extra motivation. Even a niggling hand injury that required surgery couldn't keep his spirits down as he patiently went through the process of rehabilitation before pulling on the gloves once again.

"He's my motivation every day. I can't wait to get home from the gym and see him," he grinned.