Jack Shore Wants To Showcase His Skills

Coming off the heels of champion Ilia Topuria’s first title defense against Max Holloway last weekend at UFC 308, the featherweight division is in an exciting time, with a lot of up-and-coming talent and compelling fights to make at the top of the division. That’s no different to the featherweight bout set to happen in Edmonton between Jack Shore and Youssef Zalal.
It came together quicker than other fights on the card, but the 29-year-old featherweight from Wales didn’t mind the shortened time frame he had to get prepared for the fight.
“When you've got a little bit of a limited amount of time, you better get your head down and get to work,” Shore said. “You don’t have time to think about too much, don't replay the fight 50 times in your head, just get in there, get your training done and enjoy it and that's exactly what this camp has been.”
His fight against Zalal marks his second of 2024 and his third fight at 145 pounds, after previously competing at bantamweight. In his last outing, he faced Brazil’s Joanderson Brito, but the fight came to a stop after a nasty cut on Shore’s shin forced a doctor stoppage.
A year-and-a-half into his career as a featherweight, Shore finally feels at home at 145 pounds and believes his physical strength and fitness are starting to showcase that, as well.
“Fight week is not a breeze by any means, you still obviously got a bit of weight to cut, but the bantamweight days were pure torture,” Shore said. “It's nice to be able to go fight week and enjoy it a little bit. I think the days of big weight cuts are gone for a lot of fighters now. It's nice to sort of move with this new way of thinking and be happy and healthy. At this rate, I can fight a little bit more regularly, as well.”
Prior to his fight against Brito, Shore only fought once in 2023, earning a win in front of the London crowd at UFC 286. His matchup on Saturday against Zalal is a big test for both competitors, as they look to move forward in a division that is stacked with prospects and contenders.
Zalal enters the third fight of his second stint with the UFC on a five-fight win streak, looking to make it three in a row in the Octagon. Saturday’s contest also marks his third of 2024, with his victories earlier this year both coming by way of submission. His ability to be a striker, but also have such success on the ground, is what makes “The Moroccan Devil” a threat.
“If you're a kickboxer and you are submitting guy, you are good in all areas,” Shore said. “He is a very good opponent, very worthy of getting me up for this fight. I think I match up very well with him and I think if I can perform how I've been performing in sparring, then it'll be a good night for me.”
Zalal has never lost by submission or knockout, while Shore has won all but four of his fights by finish, making this a fight that could be a fun one for fans. A great display of MMA is set to touch down in Rogers Place on Saturday night.
“He's very skillful striker,” Shore said. “I consider myself a skillful and a smart striker, as well. I've probably got the edge in the grappling and the wrestling, but he's no slouch in those areas by any means. I think it'll be a real technical battle and it'll just be a case of whoever can sort of buy into their game plan and enforce their game plan a little bit more will be the guy that wins, and I have every intention of making that me.”
