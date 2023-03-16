Jack Shore Wants To Show He Is A Legit Contender

Jack Shore of Wales raises his hands after facing Timur Valiev of Russia in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Not only is Shore feeling fully fueled heading into his fight at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 in London, but he also feels well prepared because he was able to spend more time focused on training instead of replacing a session with a run or doing more cardio to get the weight down. Overall, it’s been a great camp for Shore, who will face Makwan Amirkhani inside the O2 Arena.

The last time Shore stepped inside the Octagon was last July in Long Island against Ricky Simon. A second-round submission gave Shore the first loss of his professional career.

“I was devastated to pick up a loss, but, at the same time, being undefeated, it was kind of like, I've got a monkey off my back,” Shore said. “There were things to improve on, there was positives to take away. I obviously needed to sharpen certain areas, where sometimes you may get a win and you kind of forget about what you did. But when you pick up that loss, it's like, well, this needs to change, and this needs to change. I feel like I've adjusted and corrected certain mistakes that I made in the fight, and it was a good learning experience.”