Jack Shore Is Out To Show He Can Beat The Best

All that said, Shore put it all together in his hardest test to date against Timur Valiev to secure a decision win for a friendly London crowd in March and progress to 16-0 as a pro. Now, Shore is days from his first proper top-15 test against Ricky Simon on July 16 in Long Island, and he wouldn’t change anything about his progressive rise up the ranks.

“It’s all coming together slowly,” Shore told UFC.com. “The opposition is getting better. My last fight, I think I showed a lot of people what I can do normally on the feet, but when I got deep a little bit and things weren’t always going my way, I showed I can make decisions and turn the fight around and sway the fight in my favor. I put myself in a spot where I’m ranked, and in position to fight a tough, ranked guy. The wheels are all turning, and hopefully we can keep the momentum going and keep the hype train going.”

The Welshman doesn’t scoff too much at the notion he is a dark horse or overlooked, and he acknowledges his natural personality doesn’t help all that much when it comes to cultivating a loud fanbase online.

But, like his performances in the Octagon, don’t expect Shore to deviate from himself and act out of character any time soon. A self-scribed “quiet, introverted kid” from the Welsh Valleys, he enjoys the quieter life and doesn’t intend to win people over if they don’t already ride with him.