Jack Shore Is Eager To Earn His Recognition

“But I don’t want nothing given to me. Every bit of praise, I want to make sure I’ve earned it, and if I’ve got to do that the hard way by smashing out three wins in good fashion this year, then that’s what I’ve got to do. If they’re not talking about me now, I guarantee that by the time this year is over, they definitely will be.”

Heading into his third UFC appearance, Shore has all the markings of a championship-caliber talent.

The Tillery Combat MMA Academy representative posted a 12-0 mark as an amateur, closing out his run with four victories in three days to claim the 2015 IMMAF European Open Championship, before eventually winning gold under the Cage Warriors banner, establishing himself as one of the best 135-pound talents in Europe and joining an impressive collection of athletes to parlay a Cage Warriors title into a chance to compete inside the Octagon.

He’s since secured finishes in each of his first two trips into the Octagon, submitting Nohelin Hernandez in the third round of his debut in Denmark, and following it up with a second-round submission win over Aaron Phillips last summer on Fight Island.

That performance had the potential to catapult him into wider consciousness, but instead it turned out to be the first in a series of breakout efforts that took place on that balmy night in Abu Dhabi.