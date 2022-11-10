Jack Medley Has Sights Set On NCAA Coaching | UFC Fight Pass

From the non-qualifying years to National Champion runners-up in the team race, Medley is wrapping up a career with one of the widest spectrums of emotions on record. The icing on the cake is unwritten. A National Championship or a team title would be the perfect end, but when it does come to a close, Medley already knows how he’d like to start the sequel.

The same grit that makes him a D-1 athlete on one of the top schools in the country, mixed with his ability to push himself day in and day out while leading from the front and motivating everybody around him has made him a Michigan team captain, but Medley thinks it can lead to much more.

“I want to go on and coach in college,” Medley said. “I want to be around these high-level programs and eventually I want to build, own and operate my own high-level wrestling club. I’ve been around the sport of wrestling my whole life, I know all of the things it has given me in terms of opportunities and lessons learned. I’m very grateful that my parents put me into it at a young age.”

Medley’s love for Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan has made it easy to give it his all for the past six years, and will make it hard to walk away from one day in his hopes of coaching. He never wants to wear a different color but has never had a problem earning what he wants.

Where a lot of highly skilled wrestlers may fall short when it comes to being a coach or captain, Medley already has a tight grip and understanding. He’s not preparing himself to go into a wrestling room and lead a team by brute force and loud orders.