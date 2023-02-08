Jack Jenkins Was Made For The Big Stage

The 29-year-old featherweight, who takes on Don Shainis on the preliminary portion of Saturday’s fight card, grew up playing rugby with Josh Della Maddalena, the older brother of surging welterweight Jack Della Maddalena, who takes on Randy Brown in the final non-title fight of the main card.

“We played rugby together in Under 16s, so it was a long time ago now, but it was pretty cool,” said the Australian debutant, who punched his ticket to the UFC with a third-round stoppage win on Dana White’s Contender Series last fall in Las Vegas. “They were from Melbourne and they moved over to Perth, and we kept in touch because I knew he was training, and he knew I was training, and we caught up early in our careers and did a training session together, me and Josh and Jack.

“That was cool and now here we are in the UFC, and we’ll be doing another warm-up in the back together for the big show.”

But the Della Maddalena brothers aren’t the only fellow Australians that will be in the back this weekend that Jenkins has history with, as the Eternal MMA champ was taught a valuable lesson in his early 20s by featherweight champ and UFC 284 headliner Alexander Volkanovski when the two sparred.