Jack Jenkins Wants To Hit The Ground Running At UFC 305

“Yeah, it was obviously a few months to get back,” Jenkins told UFC.com during a fight week conversation ahead of his Octagon return against Herbert Burns this weekend at UFC 305.

“I tore pretty much every tendon in my elbow, but it was the first serious injury I've had while fighting. And, if you're going to get one, the surgeon said it's not a bad one to get, because when it comes back, it comes back to 100 percent. You're not at a high risk of re-injury and that sort of thing.

“So I was really diligent with the rehab I did, the work I had to get done. I made sure that I ticked all the boxes before I came back to 100 percent training. And now I've been flying for the last six months, and I'm just keen to get back in there.”

Jenkins couldn’t have asked for a more ideal set of circumstances to return to. The Aussie will make the walk to the Octagon this weekend in Perth, Australia, at the site of his UFC debut, where he experienced one of the biggest adrenaline rushes of his career to date.

“(I’m) pumped!” he said.

“I had my debut here, obviously, a couple years ago, and it was still, to this day, the best event that I've ever been a part of. So (I’m) just keen to get back and pick up where we left off last time.