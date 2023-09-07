Jack Jenkins Knows The Blueprint To Greatness

The 30-year-old soaked in the crowd. He heard the screams and saw the fans on their feet and, in that moment, Jenkins knew that the UFC is exactly where he belongs.

“Every single sacrifice that I’d made to get there, every single meal I’d skipped, every single time that I’d been on the road running at night and that sort of stuff, it was instantly worth it in that moment,” Jenkins told UFC.com. “But it wasn’t like, ‘I’m happy to be here, we’ll just see what happens.’ It was like, ‘Now you’re here, you’ve got more work to do.’ It was really gratifying for me to get there and do it under the UFC banner.”

Jenkins went on to deliver a dominant decision win over Don Shanis and announce his presence as one of the rising prospects at 145 pounds.