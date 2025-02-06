Jack Jenkins Is Ready To Play A Starring Role

Jenkins’ victory over Herbert Burns in Perth last August was a hugely important one for the 31-year-old, who was desperate to regain the momentum he lost after his injury-induced TKO loss to Chepe Mariscal at UFC 293 a year earlier.

And, as he checked in with UFC.com ahead of his upcoming bout with Gabriel Santos at UFC 312, Jenkins said it was mission accomplished as he not only won, but also delivered the sort of performance he felt he needed to pick up where he’d left off prior to the Mariscal fight.

“Yeah, the win in Perth was unbelievable,” he said.

“I said before that fight that the only way I would be happy with an outcome of that fight was if I regained all the momentum that I'd lost in the Chepe Mariscal fight. And I think people universally agreed that I had done that. So now we're here to keep going forward.”