Jack Jenkins | The First Step On The Three Fight Trip

For Australia’s Jack Jenkins, his record inside the Octagon is 3-2. Of course, it isn’t great to see those losses, but when he looks at it from an outside lens, he believes that it isn’t as bad as it seems.

“I'm really proud of what I've done so far in the UFC, and I think if you look at my two losses, Chepe Mariscal is 5-0, now, I think. and Gabriel Santos looks like he's the heir to the throne of that Chute Boxe Brazilian gym, so both of those losses, you can look at in isolation and think, you know, it's not good, five fights in to be 3-2, but I think if you look at them a bit more holistically that you see that they actually match up really well,” Jenkins said. “I think in both of those fights, I was doing well before I wasn't.”

Sunday morning local time in Perth, “Phar” gets to return to competition in front of the Perth crowd inside RAC Arena when he takes on Ramon Taveras. This fight will mark Jenkins’ third fight in Perth, and it’s a special place for him, as he made his UFC debut there over two years ago.