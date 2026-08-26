Jack Jenkins | Finally Back And Ready To Break Out

Such has been the case for Jack Jenkins, who has been chomping at the bit to return to action since returning to the win column last September in Perth but has been stuck biding his time until now.

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“Fight week comes with its different ups and downs, but man, I’m just so happy to be here after coming off that injury which kept me out for nearly a full year by the time I got booked again,” began Jenkins, who faces off with Sean Woodson this weekend in Shanghai. “It’s a funny one because looking at me, it’s like, ‘Inactive; had an injury and needed a big layoff,’ but I’ve been ready since my last fight. I was trying to get a fight at the end of last year, couldn’t get one, and then they pushed me, led me to that May fight, and then one little mishap that left me out for three weeks cost me another six months in the end.”

Jenkins had been tapped to return in May against fellow Aussie Marwan Rahiki but suffered an injury just a few weeks prior to the contest, forcing him to the sidelines. He was ready to go again just a few weeks later, but the 32-year-old was booked for this weekend instead, which will stand as the second time he has competed in the Octagon outside of Australia.