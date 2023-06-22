Jack Jenkins And His Secret Weapon

Jenkins gave Ben P his flowers afterward in a handful of interviews, and when Jenkins was booked for his UFC debut against Don Shainis in Perth at UFC 284, the two made plans to meet up.

“I was nervous,” Ben P recalled. “I'm just pacing outside the front of the hotel, nervously waiting to meet this guy I've been talking to, and then he comes out, and the first thing he says is ‘Benny P?’ Then, he just — you know when you go for a high five and you turn into like a hug sort of thing? He goes in for that. It was like we had met before.”

Photo Gallery | Jack Jenkins Trains For UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria

Of course, Ben P wasn’t just going to drink in the moment of meeting a UFC fighter. He had once again done a deep dive on Jenkins’ opponent, and he made sure to give a couple notes to Jenkins once again.

After the two took a photo to mark the occasion, Ben P gave Jenkins the download.

“He let me know, ‘Hey, when (Shanis) comes in and clinches, he just throws body shots, so you can rip knees off and elbows,’” Jenkins told UFC.com after the fight. “I don’t know if you saw the first round, but he came into the clinch, and I just started ripping knees. Ben P was right on the money again.”