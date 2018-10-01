Jack Hermansson's Vision To A Title

“The attention is great, but it’s also about the life that I’ve created for myself, and to live this lifestyle of a fighter is something that I really enjoy,” he said. “I feel truly blessed that I found my passion, and not only found it, but that I’m able to make a living out of it. I’m really looking forward to climbing the last bit that I can to reach the top of the top. I’m super happy with the situation.”

That’s no surprise, as he’s parlayed a four-fight winning streak into his second consecutive headlining gig, this one coming relatively close to home in Copenhagen. Some might look at that as pressure, but the 31-year-old sees it as an opportunity to shine in front of his fans and move even closer to a world title shot.

“It’s absolutely one of the things that I’m really looking forward to about my fight, to be the main event close to home and to have everybody in the crowd on my side,” Hermansson said. “To have all the eyes on you, you’re the main event, the one that people are coming to see, I love to be in that situation because that’s when your performance really matters.