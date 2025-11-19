Jack Hermansson Wades Into New Waters

Some are bound to draw a direction connection between Hermansson’s last outing and his decision to drop a weight class and believe there is a causal relationship there, but the 37-year-old made clear on Tuesday that this isn’t a response that result as much as him finally changing things up after years of inconsistent results and those around him suggesting a drop to the 170-pound weight class.

“After a loss like that, you just want to do better, and I feel like I’m 37 years old now, I have some years left in the sport, but I want them to count,” began the thoughtful veteran, who was knocked out by Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 317 in June. “After you lose, you can’t be satisfied with what you’re doing — you need to look for answers and solutions, and I think that’s what I’ve done.

“I’ve never thought about doing it before because I’ve been extremely confident, and I really thought that I could make it as a middleweight. I’ve been doing this for a long time now, and the result has been good, but not good enough, so I started to think, ‘Maybe these people are right.’