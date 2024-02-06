Jack Hermansson Is No Easy Out

“I have a back injury, and it’s a more chronic injury,” began Hermansson, explaining the issue that not only scuttled his scheduled bout with Brendan Allen, but kept him on the sidelines for the bulk of the year. “It’s called modic changes — you have a thousand small, micro cracks in your spine that leak out fluid and makes your back irritated and painful, especially when you’re pushing hard and training.

“Obviously, training hard for the Brendan Allen fight, I started to feel it and I thought I could push through, but it got so bad that I wasn’t able to train, and I knew, ‘This might have to be the first time I ever withdraw from a fight.’ It sucked, and after that, we took a long time to get my back better. I was asking the UFC in September for a fight, but a lot of fighters were booked up, and then I was able to schedule this one.

“I didn’t think too much about it because I was notified that it was gonna be a main event, as well, and that was kind of what was exciting about the fight for me; it didn’t matter that it was an up-and-comer,” he added when asked about being paired with Pyfer, the ascending Dana White’s Contender Series graduate he’ll face off with on Saturday. “I accepted the fight and I had him fresh in mind because I watched his fight with Abdul Razak Alhassan, so I knew who he was.

“But yeah — I accepted the fight and then I started to study Joe Pyfer.”

The recent tape looks good, as the Philadelphia-based prospect has registered three straight stoppage victories since graduating to the UFC roster, most recently the submission win over Alhassan that Hermansson already referenced.

He’s big, strong, and athletic, and fights with a different kind of ferocity than many of his contemporaries, but he’s also only 14 fights into his pro career and stepping into the Octagon opposite a ranked opponent for the first time.