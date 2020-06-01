Jack Hermansson's Ambitions Bigger Than Rankings

“I feel like a completely new fighter,” he says. “I feel stronger mentally. I’ve added those extra tools. I’m at my peak right now.”

Darren Till was his original dance partner scheduled for this main event. Then it was Kevin Holland. Now it’s Marvin Vettori. All three men are below the No. 4 middleweight in the rankings - some far below - so there’s very little to be gained and much to be lost here at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. And the most burning question I have for Hermansson is: why?

Why after dominating five of your last six in impressive fashion to work your way into the upper echelon of one of the toughest divisions in the promotion are you willing to put it all on the line? Why not take a breather, spend the holidays with your family and come back when there’s a better risk-reward ratio?