Jack Hermansson Aiming To Get Back To The Top

The 32-year-old Hermansson is confident that his experience will be a factor in the bout, as “The Joker” has seven more UFC fights than the 23-year-old Shahbazyan.

“I do think that I have an advantage based off of experience, but also, he’s coming off his first loss and everyone handles that differently,” Hermansson told UFC.com. “That could also be a thing that is in his head.”

Hermansson is referring to Shahbazyan’s defeat last August to Derek Brunson. It was Shahbazyan’s first UFC main event and even though he wasn’t able to get past Brunson, Hermansson isn’t overlooking him one bit.

“I watched his fight with Brunson, and he showed that it’s not his strong area on the ground, but I kind of thought before that, as well,” Hermansson said. “I think that Edmen has his best skills in the standup and with his boxing, and I have my best skills in the wrestling and on the ground. I think it comes to down to who can make it their fight and who can push their will in the fight and be the smartest fighter, so the fight takes place where they want it to go. I believe I have a solid plan to make it happen.”