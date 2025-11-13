Jack Della Maddalena | The Grateful Underdog

In addition to showing him that an Australian could ascend to the greatest heights on the biggest stage in the sport, Volkanovski also provided some crucial insights on how to deal with Makhachev when the two faced off for the first time in Della Maddalena’s hometown.

That night at UFC 284, Volkanovski was the dominant champion moving up a weight class and chasing a second belt. Though he landed on the wrong side of the scorecards, the featherweight ruler pushed the standout from Dagestan more than anyone had before him, displaying outstanding defensive wrestling and hurting Makhachev in the final round and nearly becoming a 2-division world champion.

“Volk did so well — he didn’t settle in positions,” Della Maddalena said. “Makhachev is so good. If he can settle into a spot, he’ll be able to hold you down for a whole round. Volk just did well bringing it to Islam — didn’t shy away from the battle and really went after him, which is something that has inspired me.

“I believe I can take Makhachev into deep waters like Volk did at the end of that fight,” he added. “He’s inspired me and I look forward to topping what Volk did.”