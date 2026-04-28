Jack Della Maddalena Seeking A Performance To Be Proud Of

It would seem even more challenging when you entered the fight as the champion on an extended winning streak and woke up the next morning having been on the wrong end of a one-sided affair, but that was the precise predicament Jack Della Maddalena found himself in following his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 last November.

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“I think I lost to the better man,” said the former welterweight champion. “There were things I could have done better that would have given us more opportunity to get the victory, but onwards and upwards, you know? You can’t sit on it and dwell on it for too long, and now I’m looking forward to getting back in the win column.

“That’s the sport: you go in there, two men go in there to battle it out, and one’s gonna win, one’s gonna lose,” continued the 29-year-old. “I just had to take it on the chin and admit that he was the better man that night. If I wanna get that win, I’ve gotta make some big improvements, and the skill level needs to improve — which I’m happy with. I can live with that; can move forward, keep building on those skills, and hopefully will get the opportunity again to fight him.”