 Skip to main content
Jack Della Maddalena of Australia celebrates after his TKO victory over Pete Rodriguez in their welterweight fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Jack Della Maddalena | A Rising Star From Down Under

Let’s Take A Look At The Run By The Perth Native That Has Him Undefeated In The UFC
By Anna Garrett • Feb. 8, 2023

Jack Della Maddalena made a name for himself in his inaugural UFC year.

In 2022, the Aussie went 3-0, with all three victories being first-round knockouts. These impressive breakout performances earned him back-to-back Performance of the Night bonuses and recognition as the 2022 ESPN UFC Men’s Rookie of the Year.

ORDER UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

The up-and-coming welterweight had a rocky start to his fighting career in 2016. A couple tallies in the L column put a bad taste in his mouth and, since then, he hasn’t lost. Della Maddalena has been on a 13-fight win streak, eleven of those victories by knockout, giving him an overall record of 13-2.

MORE JACK DELLA MADDALENA: Fighters On The Rise | Dana White's Contender Series: Next Level 

Let’s look at his three UFC knockouts as he gets ready for his upcoming UFC 284 bout with Randy Brown.

Jack Della Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez

UFC 270 – January 22, 2022

Highlight: Jack Della Maddalena Notches Debut TKO | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
Highlight: Jack Della Maddalena Notches Debut TKO | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
/

Don’t blink or you could have missed Della Maddalena’s UFC debut. In just under three minutes of round one, the rookie threw some combinations that caught his opponent, Pete Rodriguez, off guard. The Aussie waited patiently for an opportunity and dropped his bloodied opponent with a straight left. A few strikes later and the bout was called.

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev

UFC 275 – June 11th, 2022

Jack Della Maddalena of Australia battles Ramazan Emeev of Russia in a welterweight fight during the UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Jack Della Maddalena of Australia battles Ramazan Emeev of Russia in a welterweight fight during the UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

This rookie vs veteran bout opened the main card for UFC 275. The Aussie was in trouble early on. Caught in a choke, Della Maddalena quickly escaped to his feet and went to work. A textbook left hook to the body caused Emeev to hit the canvas, and a couple follow-up shots later, the fight was called at 2:32 of round one.

Watch The Full-Fight On UFC Fight Pass

Jack Della Maddalena vs Danny Roberts

UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba – November 19th, 2022

Jack Della Maddalena of Australia knees Danny Roberts of England in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Jack Della Maddalena of Australia knees Danny Roberts of England in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The first minute was all Della Maddalena thanks to a string of close-range shots. He scored a knockdown in the second minute but that didn’t faze the resilient Roberts. The Aussie knew he had to stay patient, so he put together some body shots. Catching his foe on the defensive, the welterweight prospect went upstairs to finish the Brit at 3:24 of the first round.   

WATCH ALL OF JACK DELLA MADDALENA'S FIGHTS HERE!

This was Della Maddalena’s 13th straight victory and has set him up for his biggest bout to date against Randy Brown.

Jack Della Maddalena Fight Week Interview | UFC 284
Jack Della Maddalena Fight Week Interview | UFC 284
/

Don't miss a moment of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order The PPV Today! 

Tags
UFC 284
:
UFC Performance Institute
Announcements

UFC Announces Major Expansion In Mexico

UFC To Open Performance Institute In Mexico City To Develop And Support MMA Athletes From Latin America

More
Alex Volkanovski UFC featherweight champion poses with his Championship Belt at Matagarup Bridge during a media opportunity promoting UFC 284 on October 11, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 284: Makhachev vs…

Two Champions Squaring Off For The Lightweight Title Top A Stacked Card For UFC's Return To Australia at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski. Don't Miss A Single Event In Perth

More
Islam Makhachev on UFC 284 Embedded
Embedded

UFC 284 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski In Perth, Western Australia On February 11, 2023 

More
: