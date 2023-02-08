Jack Della Maddalena | A Rising Star From Down Under

Announcements
Jack Della Maddalena made a name for himself in his inaugural UFC year.
In 2022, the Aussie went 3-0, with all three victories being first-round knockouts. These impressive breakout performances earned him back-to-back Performance of the Night bonuses and recognition as the 2022 ESPN UFC Men’s Rookie of the Year.
The up-and-coming welterweight had a rocky start to his fighting career in 2016. A couple tallies in the L column put a bad taste in his mouth and, since then, he hasn’t lost. Della Maddalena has been on a 13-fight win streak, eleven of those victories by knockout, giving him an overall record of 13-2.
Let’s look at his three UFC knockouts as he gets ready for his upcoming UFC 284 bout with Randy Brown.
Jack Della Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez
UFC 270 – January 22, 2022
Don’t blink or you could have missed Della Maddalena’s UFC debut. In just under three minutes of round one, the rookie threw some combinations that caught his opponent, Pete Rodriguez, off guard. The Aussie waited patiently for an opportunity and dropped his bloodied opponent with a straight left. A few strikes later and the bout was called.
Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev
UFC 275 – June 11th, 2022
This rookie vs veteran bout opened the main card for UFC 275. The Aussie was in trouble early on. Caught in a choke, Della Maddalena quickly escaped to his feet and went to work. A textbook left hook to the body caused Emeev to hit the canvas, and a couple follow-up shots later, the fight was called at 2:32 of round one.
Jack Della Maddalena vs Danny Roberts
UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba – November 19th, 2022
The first minute was all Della Maddalena thanks to a string of close-range shots. He scored a knockdown in the second minute but that didn’t faze the resilient Roberts. The Aussie knew he had to stay patient, so he put together some body shots. Catching his foe on the defensive, the welterweight prospect went upstairs to finish the Brit at 3:24 of the first round.
This was Della Maddalena’s 13th straight victory and has set him up for his biggest bout to date against Randy Brown.
