Jack Della Maddalena | A Rising Star From Down Under

In 2022, the Aussie went 3-0, with all three victories being first-round knockouts. These impressive breakout performances earned him back-to-back Performance of the Night bonuses and recognition as the 2022 ESPN UFC Men’s Rookie of the Year.

The up-and-coming welterweight had a rocky start to his fighting career in 2016. A couple tallies in the L column put a bad taste in his mouth and, since then, he hasn’t lost. Della Maddalena has been on a 13-fight win streak, eleven of those victories by knockout, giving him an overall record of 13-2.

