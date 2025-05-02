Jack Della Maddalena | Journey To Title Shot

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The UFC matchmakers conveyed their respect for Della Maddalena when they assigned him veteran Brazilian Warlley Alves in his debut. However, when Alves was unable to fight, Della Maddalena found himself as a heavy favorite against Pete Rodriguez at UFC 270. With a different kind of pressure on him, he stepped up to the challenge and ousted the fellow debutant with ease, knocking Rodriguez out less than three minutes into the bout.

His next test came five months later against the grappling-inclined Ramazan Emeev at UFC 275. Emeev was able to get Della Maddalena down and attempt a deep submission, but Della Maddalena showed his grappling prowess, defending well before pressing his own offense. Once he returned to his feet, Della Maddalena poured it on almost immediately and connected with a pair of body shots which crumpled Emeev and secured his first performance bonus.

The next two bouts were the real eye-openers for most. The first came in Las Vegas against veteran Danny Roberts. For the better part of two minutes, Della Maddalena showed off his slick, diverse and powerful boxing en route to another first-round knockout and another performance bonus. That result earned him a hometown assignment against the complicated puzzle that is Randy Brown. With the Perth crowd behind him at UFC 284 and all the expectations that come with that support, Della Maddalena aced the test in style. He rocked Brown early before pouncing on the American to secure his first UFC submission win (and yes, another bonus).

That win put him in the rankings, in the spotlight and on every watchlist for future title contenders.

Splitting Hairs