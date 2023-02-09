Jack Della Maddalena Intends To Steal The Show At Home

The Western Australia native is the lone UFC fighter on the current roster from Perth, and he quickly turned heads after earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2021. Through his first year in the promotion, Della Maddalena cooly picked up a trio of first-round knockouts, as well as a pair of performance bonuses, and he brings all that momentum with him to RAC Arena.

“It’s going to be insane,” Della Maddalena told UFC.com. “I think there'll be a lot of buzz. I think anyone that doesn't know me is going to jump on the bandwagon anyway if they’re in the crowd and get behind me, so I expect some rowdy fans. I’m going to go in there and give it my all. I've always, honestly, thought I would fight here, and to be here at this point in my career is pretty cool.”

Della Maddalena recalls attending the most recent Australian fight card – UFC 243 in Melbourne – and marveled at the record-breaking atmosphere.