Jack Della Maddalena: 'I’m Ending It In The First Round'

Before he can refocus on Brady, he knows he has to take care of business against Harrell. It’s a risky fight for Della Maddalena, who carries his ranking and his undefeated UFC record into a fight against a fighter who has never stepped into the Octagon before.

“Nothing to lose on his side and everything to gain is a big opportunity,” Della Maddalena said. “I’m going in there like I’m fighting the best fighter in the world. I’m not taking any chances or underestimate him at all. I’m going to go in there and try to take him out.

“I think he’s going to come out intense. I think he’s going to have a fire burning and he’s going to go for it. I expect a good fight.”

Della Maddalena’s idea of a good fight doesn’t exactly mean a back-and-froth type battle.

In four UFC fights so far, Della Maddalena has finished all of his opponents inside the first round. He’s earned three straight Performance of the Night bonuses and if things go the way that Della Maddalena believes they will go at UFC 290, he’ll not only get his fifth first-round finish in a row, but he’ll add another POTN bonus to his resume.

“I’m ending it in the first round. The quicker the better. I want to get out unscathed and put on a beat down and head on home,” Della Maddalena said. “I’m gunning for the fourth [POTN]. I think my style creates good performances, so I’m going out there just to perform, and if I can bank another $50K, I’ll be stoked.”