Jack Della Maddalena | The Calm Before The Storm

In reality, the 28-year-old has only stepped inside the Octagon eight times, including his contract-earning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021. He hasn’t been here long, but when you look at what the Aussie’s done with that time, it makes sense why he’s the one facing Belal Muhammad in the champ’s first title defense in Saturday night’s main event in Montreal.

UFC 315 FULL FIGHTS: Muhammad vs Edwards 2 | Della Maddalena vs Burns | Shevchenko vs Murphy | Fiorot vs Namajunas

He was originally scheduled to kick off his 2025 campaign in London against former champion Leon Edwards. And while no fighter wants to hear they’re being pulled from a booked matchup — especially one he was so keen on taking — pushing things back two months for a shot at a world title is about as good a reason as there is.

“It was the dream call to get the call to fight for the belt,” Della Maddalena said. “I was looking forward to the fight with Leon. We prepped pretty hard for the striking matchup against the former champion, but to get the call to fight the current champion, it was a dream come true. We know we have our work cut out for us, but we feel like we’ve been preparing for this day for a long time.”