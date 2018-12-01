Jacare Souza : "Ne m'oubliez pas"

Fortunately for Souza — and probably Camozzi as well — another man was ready to accept the short-notice opportunity.

Fresh off a first-round submission win over David Branch in the co-main event of last month’s entertaining fight card in Philadelphia, surging contender Jack Hermansson agreed to replace Romero and test his skills against the elite Brazilian middleweight.

It’s a tremendous opportunity for “The Joker,” who has collected three straight stoppage victories to establish himself as someone to watch in the suddenly quite fluid 185-pound ranks.

Scoring back-to-back first-round guillotine choke victories over Branch and Gerald Meerschaert proved he’s dangerous on the ground and capable of getting the better of very strong grapplers. However Souza has long stood as the gold standard on the ground in the middleweight division, which is why stepping up to the challenge of facing him on short notice is a “no-lose” proposition for the Swedish-born, Norway-based ascending talent.

Losing to a Top 5 fixture is nothing to hang your head about, and doing so on short notice makes it even more understandable, while the surge in exposure that comes with competing in this weekend’s main event is an automatic plus for Hermansson and a victory would immediately thrust him into the thick of the title chase.

For Souza, it looks like a high-risk, low-reward venture on paper — a short-notice pairing against a dangerous fighter who just broke into the Top 10; one that he is expected to win that wouldn’t necessarily do a great deal for him in his quest to capture middleweight gold.

But after familiarizing himself with what Hermansson brings to the table, the 39-year-old standout is excited to share the cage with him this weekend and wants to use this bout as a means of forcing the promotion to offer him a championship opportunity if he’s victorious on Saturday.