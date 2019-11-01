Jacare Is Feeling Happy And Dangerous

He’s also able to eat again. Not like a fat kid, but better than he has in the lead-up to a fight.

“The weight cut stressed me because I have to lose too many pounds and I cut that stress out from my life right now and I feel great to fight at light heavyweight,” said Souza. “It’s a great opportunity for me to fight against a tough fighter and I’m ready. I’ve got something for him and I believe I will win this fight.”

Moving to 205 pounds has been the “in” thing for middleweights over the last couple years, and while it worked well for Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos, both of whom earned world title shots against champion Jon Jones, it wasn’t a positive move for former champs Weidman and Luke Rockhold, as each was knocked out in their light heavyweight debuts.

“Jacare” is the tiebreaker, and he is intent on coming out on the winning side in Sao Paulo.

“He’s a big guy, he’s tough, but fighting at light heavyweight is great for me,” said Souza. “I don’t have to lose much weight, I can eat a little bit more, and I’m a little bit happier because when I eat less food, it’s hard. The last two days before I fight at middleweight, it’s hard to sleep, but this time, everything’s going to be different. 205 is great for me.”