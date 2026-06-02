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Iwo Baraniewski of Poland reacts to his knockout of Ibo Aslan of Turkey in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 323 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
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Iwo Baraniewski’s Impressive Start In The UFC

Ahead Of His Third UFC Fight, We Take A Look Back At Baraniewski’s Wins So Far
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas • Jun. 2, 2026

Prior to his arrival in the Octagon, Iwo Baraniewski racked up five straight wins, all ending in the first round. Making his pro debut in 2023, the light heavyweight fought three times in 2024 and once in 2025 on the Polish regional circuit before getting the call to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series in September of last year.

It was a quick night at the office for the Polish standout, who only needed 20 seconds to make his presence known in front of UFC brass. It was a huge upset, as his opponent, Mahamed Aly, came in as the biggest favorite on the card, but that didn’t bother Baraniewski, who countered the Brazilian’s jab with a right hand that forced the referee to stop the fight early.

Watch Baraniewski's DWCS Fight On UFC Fight Pass!

Baraniewski had secured his UFC contract and made it look easy.

Iwo Baraniewski of Poland reacts after a knockout victory against Mahamed Aly of Brazil in a light heavyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week six at UFC APEX on September 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Iwo Baraniewski of Poland reacts after a knockout victory against Mahamed Aly of Brazil in a light heavyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week six at UFC APEX on September 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Z

Three months later, the 27-year-old made what was a crazy UFC debut but still secured the finish less than 90 seconds into the first round to extend his record to 7-0.

RELATED: Fighters On The Rise 

Baraniewski took on Ibo Aslan in a thriller to close out 2025. While the fight didn’t last long, both men were throwing heat, each on the brink of finishing the other, before Baraniewski landed a solid right hand that sent Aslan down and out. Not a bad way to kick off your UFC career, a performance that also earned him Performance of the Night honors.

Full Fight | Iwo Baraniewski vs Ibo Aslan
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Full Fight | Iwo Baraniewski vs Ibo Aslan
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To kick off his 2026 campaign, Baraniewski made his way to London, where he faced Austen Lane, and at this point, you should probably expect a fast finish whenever Baraniewski steps into the Octagon because, once again, his fight ended inside the first five minutes.

MORE: Fight By Fight Preview | May Monthly Report 

This time it only took 28 seconds for “Rudy” to get the job done as he closed the distance and landed a left hook that sent Lane crashing to the canvas. A few follow-up punches later, the contest was over, with the Polish prospect keeping his 100 percent finish rate intact while picking up his second straight Performance of the Night bonus.

Iwo Baraniewski TKOs Austen Lane In The First | UFC London
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Iwo Baraniewski TKOs Austen Lane In The First | UFC London
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The 27-year-old was originally slated to face Billy Elekana on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, but Elekana withdrew from the contest. In steps Junior Tafa, who enters the matchup riding the momentum of his first-round knockout over Kevin Christian in Perth last month. Given Baraniewski’s previous fights, it’s safe to say you won’t want to blink once the Octagon door closes inside Meta APEX.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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