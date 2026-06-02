Iwo Baraniewski’s Impressive Start In The UFC

It was a quick night at the office for the Polish standout, who only needed 20 seconds to make his presence known in front of UFC brass. It was a huge upset, as his opponent, Mahamed Aly, came in as the biggest favorite on the card, but that didn’t bother Baraniewski, who countered the Brazilian’s jab with a right hand that forced the referee to stop the fight early.

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Baraniewski had secured his UFC contract and made it look easy.