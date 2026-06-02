Iwo Baraniewski’s Impressive Start In The UFC

Prior to his arrival in the Octagon, Iwo Baraniewski racked up five straight wins, all ending in the first round. Making his pro debut in 2023, the light heavyweight fought three times in 2024 and once in 2025 on the Polish regional circuit before getting the call to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series in September of last year.
It was a quick night at the office for the Polish standout, who only needed 20 seconds to make his presence known in front of UFC brass. It was a huge upset, as his opponent, Mahamed Aly, came in as the biggest favorite on the card, but that didn’t bother Baraniewski, who countered the Brazilian’s jab with a right hand that forced the referee to stop the fight early.
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Baraniewski had secured his UFC contract and made it look easy.
Three months later, the 27-year-old made what was a crazy UFC debut but still secured the finish less than 90 seconds into the first round to extend his record to 7-0.
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Baraniewski took on Ibo Aslan in a thriller to close out 2025. While the fight didn’t last long, both men were throwing heat, each on the brink of finishing the other, before Baraniewski landed a solid right hand that sent Aslan down and out. Not a bad way to kick off your UFC career, a performance that also earned him Performance of the Night honors.
To kick off his 2026 campaign, Baraniewski made his way to London, where he faced Austen Lane, and at this point, you should probably expect a fast finish whenever Baraniewski steps into the Octagon because, once again, his fight ended inside the first five minutes.
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This time it only took 28 seconds for “Rudy” to get the job done as he closed the distance and landed a left hook that sent Lane crashing to the canvas. A few follow-up punches later, the contest was over, with the Polish prospect keeping his 100 percent finish rate intact while picking up his second straight Performance of the Night bonus.
The 27-year-old was originally slated to face Billy Elekana on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, but Elekana withdrew from the contest. In steps Junior Tafa, who enters the matchup riding the momentum of his first-round knockout over Kevin Christian in Perth last month. Given Baraniewski’s previous fights, it’s safe to say you won’t want to blink once the Octagon door closes inside Meta APEX.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.