Iwo Baraniewski | There’s Much More To Come

The 27-year-old Contender Series graduate from Warsaw has built a reputation as a quick-fire finisher of fights, with his two Octagon appearances to date totaling a combined time of just one minute, 57 seconds.

His debut, against Ibo Aslan at UFC 323, has already gone down as one of the craziest one-round fights in UFC history as he stood toe to toe with a fellow knockout artist and eventually scored the knockout after 99 seconds.

It earned him a fight a little closer to home as he faced former UFC heavyweight Austen Lane at UFC London in March. It took Baraniewski just 28 second to finish his man as he served notice to the rest of the light heavyweight division.

When UFC.com caught up with him ahead of his upcoming bout with Junior Tafa at UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, we found him in an understandably upbeat mood as he chatted about his UFC experience so far.