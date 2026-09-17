Iwo Baraniewski | You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet

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Since he got to the big stage, he’s continued to fight like a man with an early dinner reservation as he’s demolished three successive opponents, all in the first round, all by knockout.

His 99-second KO of Ibo Aslan was one of the craziest one-rounders we saw in 2025, while former heavyweight Austen Lane lasted just 28 seconds as Baraniewski found his mark early against the former NFL vet. Most recently, he faced knockout artist Junior Tafa, and put him away in just 85 seconds with a nasty leg kick and vicious follow-up strikes.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview | Your Guide To Fight Week

Now Baraniewski is in Los Angeles for his latest assignment, as he has the responsibility of opening up the main card at Crypto.com UFC 331, where he’ll take on No. 14-ranked Alonzo Menifield.

“It's exciting for me. It's the first time I’ll be fighting on the main card of a numbered event, so it's a huge motivation,” he said.