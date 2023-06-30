Ivana Petrovic: ‘I’m Ready For War’

“I don’t want to be overexcited. I’m trying to not make this too big for me, even if it is big. I’m really hoping I’m going to be relaxed and calm like I always am in my fights.”

Petrovic’s vision to one day reach the UFC materialized at the start of her kickboxing career when she was 17 years old. Born in Germany, Petrovic didn’t live near an MMA gym, so she began developing her combat sports experience in kickboxing before moving to Norway to train MMA.

Now, Petrovic believes she’s as dangerous on the feet as she is on the mat. Trained by her husband, Sasa, Petrovic has worked tirelessly to ensure all facets of her game are dangerous for any UFC opponent, and that she can dictate where the fight goes at all times.

“My fighting style is well-rounded,” Petrovic said. “I can wrestle with wrestlers and strike with strikers. I like to take my opponents down because I’m really good on the ground; I’m really heavy and that’s what I do, but if I need to strike, I can strike.

“My biggest motivator is my husband. He’s my coach, too. He also wanted me to be a good fighter, so he was helping me and stopped [his own] training and stopped his fighting so he could help me, so I’m really thankful I have him in my life.”