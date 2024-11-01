Ivana Petrovic Feels Like A Different Person

“When I lost my first (UFC) fight, I was working really hard to come back and to show everyone that the fight before that was not the real me,” Petrovic said to UFC.com.

Canadian Breakdown Of UFC Edmonton

She admitted to feeling “really nervous” ahead of her debut, even saying it felt like she was “fighting for the first time” in her life. Her second bout was nothing like that. Octagon jitters behind her, Petrovic just felt more at ease having familiarized herself with everything that comes with a UFC fight week.

Petrovic gets a new experience at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi in Edmonton. She faces fellow one-loss fighter Jamey-Lyn Horth, who hails from Squamish, BC, Canada.

Knowing she will fight in enemy territory doesn’t faze her all that much. In fact, it motivates her. Petrovic believes the work she does with a mental performance couch steeled her mind to silence the crowd when all is said and done on fight night. That reality, plus the fact that she is a slight betting underdog, is all the motivation she needs to snag a second win in the Octagon.