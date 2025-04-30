Ivana Petrovic Eyes Best Performance To Date

If that sounds ludicrous in this day and age, consider that France just legalized the sport in 2020, and Norway just lifted its ban on professional boxing in 2014. So there’s a fight still to be had, but Petrovic and her peers are up for it.

“Oh my God, yes,” said Petrovic, who faces Juliana Miller this Saturday on the UFC Fight Night card in Des Moines, Iowa. “Everybody else is talking about that, and we have groups, and the MMA community is together here to make it legal, but it's really difficult. And the problem is that people who are in politics don't understand MMA rules and they think it's too brutal. Even I think boxing is more brutal because you can be knocked down and then you come up again and again and again. So I think the problem is that they don't understand MMA and we are trying to show them. We were having a meeting with some politicians that want to legalize MMA and we were having a seminar for them and they were doing some MMA rounds with us, and they really liked it. But the problem is it's not so many politicians who are interested to legalize MMA.”

It's things like this that other fighters take for granted, but not Petrovic, a 30-year-old flyweight who is determined not just to become a UFC world champion, but to one day see Norwegian fighters have a place to train and compete in their home country. And while the fight to legalize rages on, Petrovic does have a career to worry about, so whether she trains at home, in Las Vegas, or revisits her heritage by working in Croatia, she’s willing to make sacrifices, along with her husband and coach Sasa, to get to where she wants to go.