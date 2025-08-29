Ivan Dychko's Big Moment | Canelo vs Crawford

“I like to be at a big field with a lot of people, but I like to be in the ring to show my boxing level, so it's just another fight.”

If you haven’t guessed by now, nothing faces Dychko too much, but make no mistake about it, this is not just another fight. For someone who has struggled to find fights thanks to his 6-foot-9 frame and an amateur pedigree that includes two Olympic bronze medals, getting to compete against a legitimate contender on the sport’s biggest night can take his career to new heights, whether he wants to admit it or not. And while being in his mid-thirties might be a red flag to some, it’s not to Dychko.

“I think that this is my prime because I feel good in my physical conditioning and I feel good mentally,” said the Rudniy native, who makes the trip from home to Pittsburgh to train with Tom Yankello, best known for his work with former world lightweight champion Paul Spadafora. So is Dychko picking up some of those Spaddy moves from his coach?