It's Time To Put Julio Arce On The Map

Serious injuries left the talented prospect on the shelf for nearly two years and forced him to reevaluate a couple things. Missing out on fighting gave Arce perspective and allowed him an opportunity to fine tune the mental aspects of his game.

“It gave me a chance to work on a lot of mental aspects of the game and, at the same time, I had double elbow surgery so my arms were stuck and I had to fully extend so I got that fixed. When you’re away from fighting for a while, you start to look at the things that you might have not had or that you might have missed so you start tweaking these little details,” Arce told UFC.com. “It’s like driving on an open highway - you just zoom straight by but when you really look at it you kind of slow down to see the scenery around you so that’s exactly what I did.”

One of those details that Arce examined carefully was his weight class. Arce was a bantamweight when he was on the regional scene prior to making it to the UFC and he sat down with his coaches and decided it was time to make the switch.

“We decided let’s make this run at 135 pounds,” Arce said. “This is where my home really is.”

And Arce showed why when he finally returned to action in July of 2021. Arce knocked out a tough and explosive Andre Ewell in his UFC bantamweight debut, proving that he’s finally healthy and competing in the right division.