It's Time To Return For Travis Petralba

In October 2021, COVID-19 restrictions are finally starting to ease, but Travis Petralba remembers a time where the mysterious illness may have meant the end of his MMA career.

As a nurse, expectations are that you’ll be dealing with a lot of unpleasant injuries and contagious diseases on a daily basis. Make sure you have comfortable shoes on, too, because you’ll be doing plenty of walking with very little rest time. It’s nothing that Lion Fight’s Petralba couldn’t handle.

Yet when the most mysterious disease in most of our lifetimes swept through the world, Petralba knew it was time to put up or shut up.

“Being a nurse in the ER, we saw some people who got it really mild and some people who had it severely,” Petralba recalls. “We saw both of those. Obviously no one wants to get it severely, but you never know how it’s going to affect you until you get it, so that was the scary part for me.”