It’s Time For Neil Magny To Knock Down The Door

Magny feels like he’s one of the best welterweights to step into the Octagon from his era of fighters and stats back that up. Only Georges St. Pierre (19) has more UFC welterweight wins than Magny (18). But, for whatever reason, “The Haitian Sensation” hasn’t been able to break through and cement himself as a true title contender.

Magny is ready to change that narrative and that push starts for him when he faces fellow The Ultimate Fighter 16 alum Max Griffin at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus.

“I take some pride in my longevity but, at this point, I need to put a stamp on it, as well,” Magny told UFC.com. “I knew I could beat these guys when they were current champions but, unfortunately, I didn’t get that chance until after they were already not the champion. So, now I want to beat the current champion, so that’s what I’m gearing up to do.

“At this point, it’s now or never. It’s my opportunity to make something happen. I’m going to break the door down.”

The “now or never” mindset is new for Magny. He didn’t feel that way when he faced Santiago Ponzinibbio a few years back, but his defeat to Michael Chiesa last year made him reevaluate his position.