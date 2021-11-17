It's Time For Adrian Yanez To Make The Jump

For one reason or another, nothing has ever really stuck or felt right to the 27-year-old emerging bantamweight, who returns to action on Saturday in a showdown with British veteran Davey Grant. If things continue to go the way they have leading into this weekend’s clash with Grant, however, Yanez might not have a choice but to accept a new, absolutely fitting moniker: “Apex.”

“I do love it because I’ll be the apex predator,” said the excitable rising star, touching on one of reasons the name could be so fitting. “Brendan Fitzgerald gave me the ‘Mr. Knockout’ nickname — some people have used it, but I don’t know why — I’ve just never seemed to be a nickname guy.

“Some people try to give me a nickname and it’s cool, but I could never sit around and be like, ‘No, call me ‘Mr. Knockout’’ or whatever. I’ve never been that guy.”

Along with the whole “top of the food chain” angle, the other reason “Apex” would be so perfect is that each of the Houston native’s last four fights have taken place the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and Yanez has blown the roof off the joint every single time.

It started last summer on Dana White’s Contender Series when he registered a 39-second knockout win over Brady Huang to punch his ticket to the UFC and continued 11 weeks later when he scored a first-round knockout win over Ray Rodriguez in his promotional debut. Then in March, Yanez collected a deeply satisfying third-round finish of Gustavo Lopez, who questioned the former LFA standout’s credentials prior to the contest, following it up with a second-round stoppage win over Randy Costa in late July.

Four fights, four wins, four finishes, and a Performance of the Night bonus in each of his first three trips into the Octagon make it pretty clear that Yanez is comfortable at the Las Vegas venue and the nickname would make a great deal of sense.

“I feel comfortable there,” Yanez blurted out when asked about competing at the UFC APEX, his genuine zeal for fighting and being in the position he’s in radiating through the phone and obvious in his up-tempo manner of speaking. “It’s almost like I’m fighting at home.

“This is where I come to fight,” he continued. “I come to the APEX to fight. I had that back here whenever I was in the Houston Arena Theatre or the Bayou City Events Center when I would fight locally, and now for the UFC, it’s the APEX.”